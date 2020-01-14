Rising Cooks! Hearty Winter Soups from Yafo Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chef Shai Fargian of Yafo Kitchen is in the Rising kitchen this morning to prepare tasty soups that will be perfect for a winter day.

Yafo Kitchen has 3 locations; Morrison Blvd in SouthPark, 1331 Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood and their newest location at 1231 East Blvd in Dilworth. All Yafo Kitchen locations prepare healthy Mediterranean fare with a bold Middle Eastern flavors.

For more information on Yafo Kitchen find them on their website yafokitchen.com.