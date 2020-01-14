The Snark: Bachelor Bubbly, a New Psychic, Booker’s Plans, Dressed Up Pooches, and Ashes to Ashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Lots of reality TV premieres last night. Major drama on The Bachelor thanks to a bottle of champagne and one non-classy babe.

The premiere of Meet the Fosters introduces us to the latest fake TV psychic who thinks he’s Brad Pitt….uhhhhh….NO!

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker ended his bid for Prez…he has big plans.

Happy Dress Up Your Pet Day!

The owner of a theater in Italy passed away. He had a specific plan for his ashes and memorial times will have both early and late start times.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.