Family Members Hope Newly Released Surveillance Video Will Lead To An Arrest In Unsolved Murder

CHARLOTTE, NC. — It’s been nearly two months since someone shot 19-year-old Nathaniel Isenhour to death in University City. His parents, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputy Sonny Isenhour and Sheri Walker, pleading for clues leading to their son’s killer.

“By profession, I am an ER nurse. I have held mothers whenever I couldn’t save their child. I have weeped with them, my heartbreaking. Never did I think I would be on this end,” says Walker.

The murder happened around 10 pm November 25th. When officers arrived to this Harris Teeter parking lot, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Nate showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. With no leads, investigators releasing this surveillance video Wednesday from a nearby gas station. Police believe Nate’s killer is inside the car. It has distinctive damage to the passenger door and the right tail light is burned out.

“This is about justice. The person that killed Nate will more than likely hurt people one way or the other.Next time it could be you or someone you care about,” says Isenhour.

Nathaniel was not just the city’s 100th homicide of 2019, but a wrestler, a football player and an older brother.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.

CMPD says about 74% of the 107 homicides from 2019 have been cleared. Leaving around 28 open cases.