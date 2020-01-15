Body Of Missing Charlotte Man Found In Catawba River

The Latest:

Police say a body found floating tin the Catawba River last week has been identified as 55-year-old Eric Byers, who was reported missing on January 4th, 2020.

According to the CMPD, on January 8th, a 911 caller reported a person was floating in the Catawba River near Interstate 85.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Schneider is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story:

Charlotte, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are conducting an investigation into the disappearance of Eric Byers.

The call for service came on Saturday, January 4th at 2:41 p.m.

Officers with the CMPD were contacted after family members located Eric Byers’s unoccupied vehicle on I-85 Northbound just prior to the weigh station near the Catawba River.

Family members reported last seeing and hearing from Eric Byers during the evening of January 3rd.

A search of the area was conducted using officers, multiple canines, the CMPD’s Aviation Unit and CMPD and CFD Boat Units. Eric Byers was not located and his family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees or has information about Eric Byers is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.