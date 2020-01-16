CMPD Conducted Two Traffic Safety Operations Which Led To Numerous Charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Transportation Unit led two traffic safety operations including a Seat Belt Safety Operation on Thursday.

The operation took place at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The officers checked for traffic law violations to include the proper use of seat belts.

Also in addition to the Seat Belt Operation, a Lidar Speed Enforcement Operation was also conducted from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m on West Sugar Creek Road.

After the completion of the operations there were 50 seat belt charges, 34 speeding charges, six operators license charges, 15 revoked license, 49 expired tag or inspection violations, 10 insurance charges and 17 other charges as well.

This resulted in 181 charges from a total of 123 stops.