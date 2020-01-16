“Haunted” Doll Returns To Home Twice After Family Throws It Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emily Madonia gave the Elsa doll to her daughter for Christmas 2013. Last month, the family threw it out. Then, they found it inside a wooden bench. Emily wrote on Facebook that her family was weirded out, so they double bagged it, put it at the bottom of their garbage can, and rolled it out to the curb. Garbage was collected on garbage day.

Later, when they came back from an out of town trip, Emily’s daughter found the doll in their backyard.

Emily says the doll, which was programmed to speak English and Spanish, now only speaks in Spanish, even when the button is turned off.

The doll is now taped to the front grill on a Jeep in Minnesota, 15,000 miles away from Emily’s Texas house. The guy who has it, Chris Hogan, asked for it. He’s a friend of Emily’s. And he says: “If anything weird happens, I’m welding her into a steel pipe and sinking it in Lake of the Woods.”

So our question of the night: why do you think the doll keeps re-appearing?

