Oh No, Odell: Police Issue Arrest Warrant After Beckham’s Bad Behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Thursday, New Orleans Police issued an arrest warrant for NFL star Odell Beckham. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was in New Orleans Monday night to watch his alma mater, LSU, win college football’s national championship game against the Clemson Tigers.

27-year-old Beckham was clearly pumped about the win. Police won’t say what the warrant for misdemeanor simple battery is for, but when asked if it had to do with a video making the rounds on social media, they said “judge for yourself.”

The video shows a man in uniform confront an LSU player about a burn mark on the floor, when Beckham walks up behind him and seemingly smacks his backside.

Beckham is also in trouble for giving cash handshakes to players at the same game, which could be a violation of college football rules because players aren’t allowed to accept cash.

So, Odell Beckham’s behavior Monday at the game: criminal or comical?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

V101.9 radio host and founder and executive director of Girl Talk Foundation Janine Davis

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB