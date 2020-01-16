Student Expelled For Rainbow Shirt And Cake

A Kentucky mom is outraged this morning after her daughter was expelled from her private Christian School, reportedly over a rainbow birthday cake and rainbow sweater. Freshman, Kayla Kenney was celebrating her 15th birthday, when her mom posted a picture to social media. The school saw it, and called the rainbow-filled photo a “lifestyle violation.”

The private school claims the picture is the latest in two years worth of “lifestyle violations.”

In the Academy’s student handbook, the school says “homosexual orientation” household wouldn’t be considered “in harmony” with the school’s beliefs. School leaders are also pushing back on the claim that Kayla was expelled solely for the social media post.