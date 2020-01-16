The Snark: A Surprised Psychic, Picky Partner, More Star Wars Movie, and Bad Photo Editing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Meet the Frasers we find that Matt Fraser is not as much of a psychic as he thought…thanks to his mom.

On Flirty Dancing Danielle seems to be a picky, picky partner….check out her must have list.

New Star Wars movies coming out again, again, and again….in no particular order

An Oklahoma woman needs more inventive excuses to call out of work …and she also needs to work on her photo editing skills.

