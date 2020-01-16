Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G, Nine Inch Nails Among 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees Wednesday. Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex will be joining rock ‘n’ roll’s exclusive club. A band or performer can’t be nominated until 25 years after their first album is released. The 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place May 2nd in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on HBO.

Plus, scientists have found that women who are repulsed by the idea of lice, fleas or ticks are less likely to find beards attractive. And, what was Wendy Williams thinking? She mocked what appears to be Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate scar last week, but this week, people are finding out about it and letting her know how wrong what she did and said was.