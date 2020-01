The Go Jen Go Foundation’s 8th Annual Run Jen Run 5k will take place on March 7 at 8 a.m. at Symphony Park in SouthPark at 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211. All proceeds will benefit the Go Jen Go Foundation, a 501c3 charity, and a community of caring people providing critical financial support to Charlotte families fighting breast cancer. For more information, visit gojengo.org. You can also find them on Facebook at Go Jen Go! and on Twitter @GoJenGoTweets.