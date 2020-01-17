Cold With Showers Saturday, Dry And Slightly Milder Sunday

Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the low 30s. Cloudy skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Showers will gradually develop as the day progresses before tapering off Saturday night. Mountain communities can expect a wintry mix transitioning to rain, only light accumulations expected. Dry conditions will return Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Next week looks mostly dry and cold with below average temperatures.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, a chilly night. Low 32°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold, showers developing throughout the day. High 45°. Light wind.

Saturday Night: Showers tapering off, not quite as cold but still cool. Low 40°. Light wind.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, slightly milder afternoon. High 54°. WNW wind 5-10 mph.