Edge On The Clock: Battle Is Brewing Over Harry Potter Movies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A battle is brewing over the upcoming streaming wars rights of the world-famous Harry Potter movies. When the films were originally released in theaters, they were owned by Warner Brothers. But there is a current deal with NBC Universal to air the seven-part series on all NBC-owned television stations. That deal was set to run through 2025, but HBO Max reps are fighting to get that deal ended early so the films can be ready to run on their streaming platform.

Plus, a lawmaker in Missouri is putting forth legislation that would limit access to certain materials in libraries. And, a new ad is going viral because it features dad’s breastfeeding.