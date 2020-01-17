The “Bad Wig Bandit” Strikes Again, This Time In Hendersonville

The Latest:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Hendersonville Police along with the FBI has confirmed that the suspect involved in a BB&T Bank robbery on Thursday is believed to be the “Bad Wig Bandit”.

Help us identify the "Bad Wig Bandit." He is believed to have robbed four banks in a month. The #FBI is assisting the @HPDNC @GPDNC @HVLPD and #BelmontPolice. pic.twitter.com/odqs9NKCZN — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 17, 2020

At the robbery in Hendersonville the suspect was described as a black man of approximately 5’4″, wearing a shoulder-length black wig and a black puffy jacket.

According to police, he entered the bank around 4:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

After retrieving the note and an undisclosed amount of money, he exited the front of the building and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect has been involved in three Charlotte area banks.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eric LaRowe with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025. Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App or at tips.fbi.gov.

Original Story:

1/3 Huntersville Bank Robbery

2/3 Belmont Bank Robbery

3/3 Gastonia Bank Robbery





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is searching for a man who has been dubbed the “Bad Wig Bandit” after he reportedly robbed three banks in the Charlotte area while wearing wigs.

The first robbery happened on December 13, 2019 at a BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in Huntersville.

The second robbery happened on January 8, 2020 at the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

Nearly five hours later, the same suspect is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo located on Cox Road in Gastonia.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call your local FBI Office.