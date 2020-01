CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says officers are currently trying to de-escalate a situation with an armed suspect at the Advanced Auto Parts on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street.

Police say the suspect is believed to be alone inside the building and officers are trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area and reports indicate that traffic has been stopped on Freedom Drive while police work to resolve the incident.

No injuries have been reported.