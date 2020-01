CHARLOTTE, NC — Oprah is coming to Charlotte this weekend for her “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” in conjunction with Weight Watchers.

A local event planner, The Good Life at Enderly Park, was selected to decorate the backstage area at the Spectrum Center for the media mogul and VIP guests. WCCB Charlotte’s Laresa Thompson got a sneak peak at the set up.

For more information about The Good Life at Enderly Park click here.