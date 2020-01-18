Niners Suffer First League Setback at WKU

Bowling Green, Ky. – The Charlotte 49ers (10-6, C-USA: 4-1) fell to WKU (12-6, C-USA: 5-1), 80-63, on the road for their first league loss.

Jahmir Young led the 49ers with 14 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals. Jordan Shepherd tallied 11 points and five assists. Drew Edwards scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brice Williams scored nine points off the bench. Amidou Bamba added eight points to the 49ers’ efforts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte began the game on a 9-2 run forcing WKU to take an early timeout after a dunk by Young capped off the run four minutes into the game. WKU scored seven straight points tying the score. Then, the 49ers scored six straight points behind a basket by Shepherd and four points from Bamba. Williams connected on a three from the wing in front of WKU’s bench giving the 49ers their largest lead of the half, 20-11, with just under 10 minutes left in the half. Charlotte maintained the lead for the rest of the half. WKU scored the final four points of the half cutting Charlotte’s halftime lead to 39-38.

WKU began the second half scoring 11 of the first 15 points taking a 49-43 lead with 17:51 on the clock. Charlotte scored six of the next nine points behind four points from Williams and a layup by Edwards, tying the score at 49 with 15 minutes left in the second half. WKU scored the next four points regaining the lead for good. Charlotte cut WKU’s lead to three points with 14 minutes on the clock, but that would be as close as the 49ers would get to WKU the rest of the game.

NOTABLE

Young recorded his tenth double-figure scoring game with his 14 points.

Shepherd had his 11th double-figure scoring game of the season with his 11 points.

Charlotte recorded 11 steals in the game, which marks the eighth time this season that the 49ers have recorded double-digit steals in a game.

Charlotte scored 36 points in the paint.

Charlotte is one of three teams in Conference USA with one league loss. North Texas and WKU are 5-1 in Conference USA. While the 49ers are 4-1 in Conference USA.

QUOTABLE – “Life on the road, it is hard,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “You have to play through some stuff. We will keep plugging away and continue walking on our journey.”

COACH SANCHEZ ON THE PLAY OF BRICE WILLIAMS – “Brice Williams did a great job of following the scouting report. He knew who he was guarding; he was there and in position. He anticipated well. He made the shots that come out of the offense. He did a really good job.”

NEXT GAME – Charlotte concludes their three-game Conference USA road trip at Old Dominion, Monday, January 20 at 4 p.m.