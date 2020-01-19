Former Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss Dies At 89

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The former City of Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss has passed away at the age of 89, city officials report.

The two-term mayor from 1997-2005 died on Friday, January 17.

During that time Moss made many community improvements. He established the Kannapolis Youth Council to encourage participation and involvement in local government.

Moss also led the community through Weaving a Shared Future which is a strategic process that worked to establish a long-term plan for improving the city and it’s quality of life.

During his two terms, Moss also accomplished the completion of the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza, construction of the Village Park Amphitheatre, HOPE (which is a job fair), the current Kannapolis Train Station and the developments of the North Carolina Research Campus and Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.

“With great sadness I learned of the passing of former Mayor Ray Moss. Ray was my mentor and my friend. As a former minister he always had a heart for those in need. After his retirement he would call to ‘check up’ on members of Council and pass along some advice. He never stopped praying for good things for Kannapolis and our citizens. Thanks Ray, for being a wonderful part of our memories,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a news release. “We offer our condolences to his children and extended family. ”

Prior to Moss’s terms as mayor he spent 16 years as a minister of United Methodist Churches.

Ray and his wife, Betty, who passed away in October 2019, were married for almost 70 years.

Funeral arrangements will soon be announced by the family.