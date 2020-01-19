POLITICAL WRAP: Presidential Candidates Attend “King Day at the Dome” in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Monday, hundreds are expected to gather on the South Carolina State House steps for the annual “King Day at the Dome.”

Six of the remaining 12 democratic presidential candidates are expected to attend the event.

That includes Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who re-arranged his schedule to attend, after facing criticism for initially saying he would attend an MLK event in South Bend, Indiana instead.

The South Carolina event is seen as a “must-stop” for democratic presidential candidates, hoping to compete in the Palmetto State.