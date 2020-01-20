Rising Spotlight: Mann Travels Hosts Annual Travel And Cruise Show At Charlotte Convention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the new year here, now is the perfect time to start planning your next getaway. Roni Fishkin from Mann Travels is here to tell us more about popular destinations, how you can find great deals, and the annual Travel and Cruise Show at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The annual Travel and Cruise Show will take place Saturday, January 25th from 11 a.m. until 4 pm., at the Charlotte Convention Center and admission is FREE!

Travel show attendees will enjoy great offers on cruise adventures, escorted tours and more; 100’s of vacation opportunities; awesome prizes and giveaways; presentations on their favorite destinations; and one-stop planning and booking.

It takes lots of planning to pull off a great vacation and Mann Travels can help make the entire process less stressful. For more information about Mann Travels and the upcoming annual Travel and Cruise Show, click HERE.