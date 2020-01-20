Royals No More: Harry And Meghan Strike A Deal With The Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s still the talk of the town, from the states, to merry old England. Now: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have struck a deal with the Queen. They will give up their royal titles and they will repay the $2M in public funds used to renovate their royal home.

Harry, speaking publicly last night about the decision for the first time since he and Meghan posted their announcement on Instagram about two weeks ago. Harry says the decision came after months of discussion, and says he was left with no other option.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I’ve accepted this knowing that is doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am and I hope you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I’ve ever known,” said Harry.

British journalist Piers Morgan tweeting in part “Harry, you didn’t have to quit, you chose to ditch the Queen to become a royal Kardashian and keep Meghan happy.”

Our question of the night: what do you think really caused Harry and Meghan to step down from their royal duties?

