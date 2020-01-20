Sections
News
Crime
Photos & Videos
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Traffic
Contests
WCCB
WCCB:
Live Stream
News @ Ten
Rising
Edge
Got Game
The CW
Super Chat
WCCB Digital
Schedule
About
Extras
Angel Tree
WCCB Mobile App
Text Club
E-Newsletter
Street Team
Get A Nightlife
Marketplace
Calendar
WCCB Charlotte's CW
Angel Tree
WCCB Mobile App
Text Club
E-Newsletter
Street Team
Get A Nightlife
Marketplace
Calendar
News
Crime
Photos & Videos
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Traffic
Contests
WCCB:
Live Stream
News @ Ten
Rising
Edge
Got Game
The CW
Super Chat
WCCB Digital
Schedule
About
Weather Sponsor:
Win That Wedding!
January 20, 2020
WCCB Web Staff
,
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Linkedin
Photos & Videos
8PM: All American "One of Them Nights"
9PM: Black Lightning "The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn"
Gaston County Mugshots January 19th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 19th
Most Popular
Statesville Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting, Killing 18-Year-Old In Concord
Lincoln County Man Facing Child Sex Assault Charges
York County Deputies Respond To Dog Attack On Elderly Woman, Leads To Seizing 14 Dogs
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey's Jersey On Display At The Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Three Charged After 17-Year-Old Robbed, Shot In South Charlotte
Contests
Win Tickets To The Queen City Brewers Festival
Win That Wedding!
Twitter
Tweets by WCCBCharlotte
Facebook
WCCB, Charlotte's CW