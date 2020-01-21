Meet and greet the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte
It’s finally arrived – the 2020 Toyota Highlander is at Toyota of N Charlotte, and we can’t wait to get you behind the wheel! This much-loved SUV has been totally redesigned for the 2020 model year and not only is it sporting a fresh new design, but it’s also taken performance, safety, and technology to all-new levels. Check out some of the highlights we love about the new 2020 Toyota Highlander and schedule your test drive today.
Explore the redesigned N Charlotte Toyota Highlander
The 2020 Toyota Highlander is rocking an all-new design at Toyota of N Charlotte from the exterior to the cabin. The exterior is sleeker and sportier than ever before, showcasing highlights like 18” or 20” alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a panoramic moonroof, LED lighting schemes and three different grille options. The interior is just as stylish, showcasing elements like:
- Chrome accents
- Fabric, leather, or SofTex trim
- A leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob
- Second-row sunshades
- Ambient interior lighting with illuminated front doorsills
And you’ll be able to choose from 8 crisp paint colors for the exterior to further customize your drive time.
Performance
Efficient, safe, and reliable – those are the hallmarks of the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte. Here are some of the things we love best about this vehicle:
- A 3.5L V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque
- Fuel efficiency of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway
- An available hybrid drivetrain for improved fuel efficiency and greener performance
- Front-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive
- Dynamic torque vectoring
- Multi-terrain select with switches and Trail Mode
- Independent MacPherson Strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension
- Seating for 8 with option of captain’s seats or bench seats in the second row
- 16 cubic feet of cargo space even with all seats up and occupied
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the Star Safety System, Safety Connect Services, and an Advanced Airbag System
- Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control
- Snow mode and drive mode select with normal, eco, and sport drive modes
- A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Connectivity, safety, and entertainment reign supreme in this N Charlotte Toyota
Technology
You want the best of the best when it comes to connectivity and entertainment when you get behind the wheel, especially in a family vehicle. The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander effortlessly delivers with elements like:
- Audio, Audio Plus, and Premium Audio options
- JBL with Clari-fi
- USB media ports and Bluetooth Wireless Streaming
- Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto
- Remote connect and Wifi connect
- HD Radio
- Dynamic navigation
- A Bird’s Eye View camera and integrated backup camera
As you can see, the 2020 Toyota Highlander truly is the complete package.