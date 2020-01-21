Meet and greet the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte

It’s finally arrived – the 2020 Toyota Highlander is at Toyota of N Charlotte, and we can’t wait to get you behind the wheel! This much-loved SUV has been totally redesigned for the 2020 model year and not only is it sporting a fresh new design, but it’s also taken performance, safety, and technology to all-new levels. Check out some of the highlights we love about the new 2020 Toyota Highlander and schedule your test drive today.

Explore the redesigned N Charlotte Toyota Highlander

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is rocking an all-new design at Toyota of N Charlotte from the exterior to the cabin. The exterior is sleeker and sportier than ever before, showcasing highlights like 18” or 20” alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a panoramic moonroof, LED lighting schemes and three different grille options. The interior is just as stylish, showcasing elements like:

  • Chrome accents
  • Fabric, leather, or SofTex trim
  • A leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob
  • Second-row sunshades
  • Ambient interior lighting with illuminated front doorsills

And you’ll be able to choose from 8 crisp paint colors for the exterior to further customize your drive time.

Performance

Efficient, safe, and reliable – those are the hallmarks of the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte. Here are some of the things we love best about this vehicle:

  • A 3.5L V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque
  • Fuel efficiency of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway
  • An available hybrid drivetrain for improved fuel efficiency and greener performance
  • Front-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive
  • Dynamic torque vectoring
  • Multi-terrain select with switches and Trail Mode
  • Independent MacPherson Strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension
  • Seating for 8 with option of captain’s seats or bench seats in the second row
  • 16 cubic feet of cargo space even with all seats up and occupied
  • Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the Star Safety System, Safety Connect Services, and an Advanced Airbag System
  • Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control
  • Snow mode and drive mode select with normal, eco, and sport drive modes
  • A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

N Charlotte Toyota SUV

Connectivity, safety, and entertainment reign supreme in this N Charlotte Toyota

Technology

You want the best of the best when it comes to connectivity and entertainment when you get behind the wheel, especially in a family vehicle. The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander effortlessly delivers with elements like:

  • Audio, Audio Plus, and Premium Audio options
  • JBL with Clari-fi
  • USB media ports and Bluetooth Wireless Streaming
  • Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto
  • Remote connect and Wifi connect
  • HD Radio
  • Dynamic navigation
  • A Bird’s Eye View camera and integrated backup camera

