Meet and greet the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte

It’s finally arrived – the 2020 Toyota Highlander is at Toyota of N Charlotte, and we can’t wait to get you behind the wheel! This much-loved SUV has been totally redesigned for the 2020 model year and not only is it sporting a fresh new design, but it’s also taken performance, safety, and technology to all-new levels. Check out some of the highlights we love about the new 2020 Toyota Highlander and schedule your test drive today.

Explore the redesigned N Charlotte Toyota Highlander

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is rocking an all-new design at Toyota of N Charlotte from the exterior to the cabin. The exterior is sleeker and sportier than ever before, showcasing highlights like 18” or 20” alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a panoramic moonroof, LED lighting schemes and three different grille options. The interior is just as stylish, showcasing elements like:

Chrome accents

Fabric, leather, or SofTex trim

A leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob

Second-row sunshades

Ambient interior lighting with illuminated front doorsills

And you’ll be able to choose from 8 crisp paint colors for the exterior to further customize your drive time.

Performance

Efficient, safe, and reliable – those are the hallmarks of the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte. Here are some of the things we love best about this vehicle:

A 3.5L V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque

Fuel efficiency of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway

An available hybrid drivetrain for improved fuel efficiency and greener performance

Front-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive

Dynamic torque vectoring

Multi-terrain select with switches and Trail Mode

Independent MacPherson Strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension

Seating for 8 with option of captain’s seats or bench seats in the second row

16 cubic feet of cargo space even with all seats up and occupied

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the Star Safety System, Safety Connect Services, and an Advanced Airbag System

Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control

Snow mode and drive mode select with normal, eco, and sport drive modes

A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Connectivity, safety, and entertainment reign supreme in this N Charlotte Toyota

Technology

You want the best of the best when it comes to connectivity and entertainment when you get behind the wheel, especially in a family vehicle. The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander effortlessly delivers with elements like:

Audio, Audio Plus, and Premium Audio options

JBL with Clari-fi

USB media ports and Bluetooth Wireless Streaming

Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto

Remote connect and Wifi connect

HD Radio

Dynamic navigation

A Bird’s Eye View camera and integrated backup camera

As you can see, the 2020 Toyota Highlander truly is the complete package.

