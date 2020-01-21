Lightning Round With Nicole Tepper!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We have a special treat for you: a guest panelist brand-new to the show. Nicole Tepper is the better half of David Tepper. The couple, as you know, owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte’s new, still unnamed, Major League Soccer team.

We asked Nicole a round of fun questions in a segment we ripped right off from Gayle King; she calls this the Lightning Round, and so do we.

This episode’s panel features:

Carolina Panthers Owner Nicole Tepper

Charlotte Lately owner Natalie Stewart

Matt Harris from The Matt and Ramona Show on 107.9 The Link

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson