Pizza Delivery Man Shoots Three Armed Robbery Suspects In East Charlotte; Four Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say three of four robbery suspects were shot when they tried to rob a pizza delivery man in east Charlotte Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a robbery and shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive off Eastway Drive.

The victim told police that he was delivering pizza to an apartment complex when he was approached by four suspects. One of the suspects aimed at the victim’s head with what he thought was a rifle, according to police.

The victim was armed with a pistol and shot at the suspects, who fled on foot. The victim then called 911.

Officers were able to quickly locate three suspects. Police say two of the suspects were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Less than two hours later, a fourth suspect was found at a local hospital after being dropped off for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators collected the rifle used in the robbery, which was determined to be a toy assault-style rifle that was painted to look like a real gun.

Nemiah McInnis, 20, was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. When he was released, he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He has numerous prior charges in Mecklenburg County for motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny from motor vehicle and a history of resisting police.

Toybyus Banks, 18, is still being treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. When he is released, he will be served with the active warrants for his arrest consisting of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A 16-year-old male was charged as a juvenile with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and he has since been transferred to a juvenile detention center.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. When he was released, he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since been transferred to a juvenile detention center.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.