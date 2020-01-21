Police Charge Two Suspects For Armed Robbery

1/2

CHARLOTTE, NC — Detectives say they have charged K’Shune Jackson, 22, and Blaine Cook, 22, for their involvement in an Armed Robbery that occurred last week.

On January 16th, officers responded to Julia Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim advised officers that two males brandished firearms and stole his vehicle.

Authorities say information gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives to identify Jackson and Cook as suspects.

Officers say they located both suspects and they were taken into custody.

After being interviewed by detectives, Jackson and Cook were charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.