Scott Turner with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Visits Charlotte to Talk about the Importance of Physical Activity for Youth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – White House official Scott Turner is in Charlotte today. Turner is a special advisor with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Scott will be talking with teachers, coaches, and other community leaders about how to make Charlotte a more active city with a focus on kids and how physical activity sets them up for some success.

Turner says that there are studies that show that a high percentage of young people cannot pass the military test. Which is a national security issues and that physical activity to get young people moving is also a great benefit to the healthcare cost.

More information on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition can be found at their weblink HERE.