Statesville Teenager Arrested For Secret Peeping

IREDELL COUNTY–On Friday, a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after a female victim discovered an electronic video recording device hidden in her home.

Search warrants were reportedly obtained for the residence and items of evidence were seized.

Several witnesses were also interviewed during the course of the investigation.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives charged the suspect identified as, Cody Daniel Wells, 18, with Five Counts of Felony Secret Peeping.

Wells was arrested and taken into custody.