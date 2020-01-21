The New Queen Of The Carolinas, Nicole Tepper, Joins Us Live On The Edge!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We have a special treat for you: a guest panelist brand-new to the show. Nicole Tepper is the better half of David Tepper. The couple, as you know, owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte’s new, still unnamed, Major League Soccer team.

Before our top topic discussion, we asked Nicole a round of fun questions in a segment we ripped right off from Gayle King; she calls this the Lightning Round, and so do we.

Our top topic comes from the Carolinas. Oak Island Mayor Ken Thomas is receiving backlash for a mermaid mural that he has painted on the side of his house. Because the curvy mermaid is of the sea, she is wearing a starfish and a tail, but no clothes!

And because of that, Thomas got mixed reviews when he asked his Facebook followers, “isn’t she beautiful?” Some agreed. Others did not.

One user says “perhaps it would have been better to have something done that you could hang in your home.” Another said: “This is not a mayoral post.”

The mayor sent WCCB a statement Tuesday, saying in part:”Hi Morgan…the mural still makes me smile when I see it and I don’t have any plans to change it. I’m sure you can imagine I’ve received a variety of responses…have a great show!”

Our question of the night: is the mermaid mural just art, or inappropriate?

This episode’s panel features:

Carolina Panthers Owner Nicole Tepper

Charlotte Lately owner Natalie Stewart

Matt Harris from The Matt and Ramona Show on 107.9 The Link

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson