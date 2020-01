Riverdale

Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues

Season 4 • Episode 10

Betty works on a story regarding the rivalry between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep; Archie feels conflicted when Mary tells him about Uncle Frank’s past; the benefits of attending Stonewall Prep start to interfere with Jughead’s personal life.

Watch an all new episode of Riverdale at 8pm on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.