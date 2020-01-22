Edge On The Clock: Planters Announces Death Of Mr. Peanut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. The country is in mourning after the American snack-food company Planters announced the death of 104-year-old Mr. Peanut. A new commercial shows the mascot sacrifice himself, letting go of a tree branch after swerving off the road and falling off a cliff, to save his friends. The Planters Twitter account asks that we pay our respect to the legend. But something tells us this won’t be the last we see of him.

Plus, Will Smith goes undercover as a Lyft driver! And, chicken of the trees! What’s causing iguanas to drop out of trees in Florida, and end up on people’s dinner plates.