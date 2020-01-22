Police: Suspect On Electronic Monitoring Arrested Following North Charlotte Armed Robbery

1/2 Brenton Samuels Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy

2/2 Anthony Martin Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says two men have been charged for their involvement in an armed robbery in north Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the CMPD, at about 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an armed robbery on Thera Drive near W. Craighead Rd.

The victims told police that a man had robbed them at gunpoint before getting into a vehicle before fleeing. During the course of the investigation 20-year-old Anthony Martin and 26-year-old Brenton Samuels were identified as suspect. Detectives from the Real-Time Crime Center were also able to place Martin at the scene at the time of the robbery using electronic monitoring.

The North Tryon Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested Martin on Monday, January 20th. Central Division officers located and arrested Samuels on Tuesday, January 22nd. Both men were charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.