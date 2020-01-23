Edge On The Clock: Tyra Banks Goes OFF In New Promo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Supermodel Tyra Banks is calling out the fashion industry, yet again, in a PSA she posted to YouTube. She yells into the camera, “Because today, I am wise enough to know that my beauty is not defined by you. Beauty is all shapes and sizes and all colors and genders, young and old, tall and short, thin and thick.”

The supermodel went on to explain that, “real beauty lives in the land of and.” The message is part of a promotion of her new business venture ModelLand, “a place where everyone can live the ultimate modeling fantasy.”

Plus, fans find out James Corden isn’t really driving during his famous “Carpool Karaoke” segment, when they bust him taping the segment, being pulled by a dolly. And, a woman in Illinois hosts a “Bring Your Own Bud” smoking and painting party.