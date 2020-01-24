Stubhub Lets Fans Finance Super Bowl Tickets For 12 Months At 30% Interest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – How badly do you need a trip down to Miami, Florida in the middle on winter to see Super Bowl 54? Do you need it that badly that you’d be willing to go into debt? If the answer is yes: here’s your chance.

Stubhub is offering tickets to the game ranging from $5,000 to $17,000. But if you can’t afford to buy them outright, you can finance them with monthly payments for a year, with a 30 percent interest rate.

Or, you can watch at home, for free.

Our question of the night: would you go into debt to see the Super Bowl?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

WCCB Sports reporter Hannah Oliveto

V101.9 radio host and comedian Tone X