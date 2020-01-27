Charlotte Hornets & Fans React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

CHARLOTTE, NC– It’s clear that Kobe Bryant’s impact went beyond the basketball court.

“It’s affected anybody and everybody, whether you are a basketball fan or not,” says Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano.

The news of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter’s death in a helicopter crash, sent shock waves around the world.

He leaves behind his wife and three other daughters.

“Knowing that they’re not going to get the opportunity to kind of, he’s not going to get the opportunity to kind of see them grow up. I think that’s what hurts me the most,” says Hornets player Marvin Williams.

The Hornets drafted Kobe in 1996 with the 13th overall pick. He was traded on draft night to the Lakers.

Charlotte Hornets fan site Swarm and Sting is calling for Bryant’s number to be retired. In a Twitter poll 77% of those who participated were in favor.

“I think that since the Hornets drafted him that speaks enough right there,” says Giovanni Spillman with Swarm and Sting.

Fans are remembering the five-time NBA Champion and two- time finals MVP Kobe as the ultimate competitor. His mamba mentality became a phrase known by so many to describe the sheer willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

“He represents greatness. He represents you know to be something, strive to be it,” says East Charlotte resident Tarick Williamson.

Others fans saying this tragedy a sobering reminder to all of us, to hold your loved ones a little tighter.

“Life isn’t guaranteed. Tragedy can strike anytime, anywhere.”