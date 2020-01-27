SurSHE: Subscription Boxes to Support Local Shops, Female Empowerment, and Nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SurSHE is a female empowerment company with two purposes. If you are a subscriber, SurSHE is a seasonal subscription box that allows you to shop local and support the women around you. Plus, each box purchased allows you to give back to charities and causes that change seasonally and are nominated by you. If you are a female entrepreneur, SurSHE is a marketing platform to help deliver your brand and story to the women who are looking to support you.

The nonprofit partner for SurSHE’s Galentine and Valentine Box is the Heartbright Foundation. The Galentine’s Day Box is for Gals to give their Gal Pals. The Valentine’s Day box is for Fellas to give their ladies.

Use code “RISING” for 20% off of your first SurSHE box.