Edge On The Clock: Billie Eilish Wins 5 Grammys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 62nd annual Grammy awards were Sunday night in Los Angeles. The night took on a pretty somber tone, with the news of Kobe Bryant’s death breaking just hours before the show went live.

Host Alicia Keys did her best to keep positive energy flowing. ‘Music’s biggest night’ included a tribute to Prince, and an Aerosmith/Run DMC reunion. And a lot of the internet is buzzing after 18-year-old Billie Eilish took home a whopping five awards including “Best Album” and “Best New Artist.”

Plus, beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, you name it! Food-maker “Bush’s Beans” is setting a new Guinness World Record for creating a 70-layer bean dip! And, a new Gallup poll shows that last year, Americans spent more of their leisure time in libraries than other places like the movies, sporting events or museums!