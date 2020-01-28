“Fat People Are Harder To Kidnap” Pizza Shop Billboard Sparks Controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pizza shop owner in Ohio has his feet to the fire after receiving negative backlash for a billboard for his business that included the text “Fat people are harder to kidnap.”

Here’s the deal. The owner, Jeremy Clemetson, says he likes to use funny signs and sayings to get attention. In the past he’s used signs with phrases like, “Now hiring, must show up,” “If it’s not there in 30 minutes, move closer,” and “Free box with every pizza”.

Customers responses are mixed:

‘I think it’s cool as ever. I think it’s cool.”

“I do, too. We pulled up and I saw it and I pointed it out to Judy. I said, ‘Judy, that is just fantastic.'”

“I don’t see it as offensive, they’re just advertising and trying to get people to notice them.”

But not all customers are laughing. Someone on sent an email to the pizza shop’s corporate office pointing out that January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month.

Clemetson says he didn’t mean any offense, and is taking the billboard down.

Our question of the night: is all fair in love and advertising?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

Matt Harris from The Matt and Ramona Show on 107.9 The Link

Ryan Pitkin, Editor-in-Chief of Queen City Nerve