Millions In Mourning: What Does Kobe Bryant’s Death Mean To You?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re learning more details about what caused the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven other people were in, to crash.

While flying to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, CA, the pilot, Ara Zobayan, encountered blinding, dense fog and had to descend while relying on a visual flight plan to fly. He unexpectedly ran into a mountain and crashed.

The other people on the chopper were Gigi’s basketball teammate, Alyssa Altobelli, and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli, middle-school student Payton Chester along with her mom, Sarah Chester, and basketball coach Christina Mauser.

The NTSB’s investigation into the crash is ongoing. On Monday, coroners’ officials were on the crash site, trying to recover victims’ remains.

Since the news of Kobe’s passing, there has been an outpouring of love and affection from so many people. Not just basketball fans, either. There is something about this tragedy that is striking a chord with so many people, and reminding us all that tomorrow is not promised.

At the Dallas Mavericks – Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, the announcer said: “In honor of life and all those lost in yesterday’s tragedy, please observe a moment of silence.”

Kobe’s former teammate, Guy Stewart, cried as he told reporters, “Such a huge loss for everybody, and thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls and the Bryant family.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters, “He’ll always be remembered. I mean, he left a legacy and most of all, his family is going to be strong, and his wife and the kids will keep his name in the forefront. ”

And at the Grammys, Lizzo sang, “Tonight is for Kobe. I’m crying ’cause I love you.”

Our question of the night: what does Kobe’s death mean to you?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB Charlotte sports anchor Kelli Bartik

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB