Man Arrested For Murdering His 5-Month-Old Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is facing murder charges after his five-month-old son died from head trauma at a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit identified Quandeel Taylor as a suspect. Police say his son, Peyton Taylor, was admitted to the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital on January 14th with signs of abusive head trauma, according to a news release.

Authorities say Peyton died from his injuries on January 22nd. Taylor was arrested and charged with first degree murder on January 28th.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.