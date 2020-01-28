The Snark: Bachelor Clues, Macho Stunt Doubles, A Royal Sit Down, and Hunting for a Breathing Mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On the The Bachelor it’s a face-to-face stalemate with two bachelorettes, the jaw-dropping admission of one bachelorette, and a bachelor that really needs to get a clue.

The new Batman movie is going into production. They may need to look for some really macho stunt doubles.

Meghan Markle’s dad wants to mend fences…and it looks like Prince Charles is ready to listen.

The coronavirus is not the only thing that a breathing mask is good for. Apparently they should be in a machine in the men’s restroom here at the station.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.