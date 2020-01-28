York Comprehensive High School’s Band Director Placed On Administrative Leave After Sexual Assault Allegations

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County band director has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on sexual assault charges, according to a news release.

On January 16th, a law enforcement official from Anderson County notified York School District One about an active investigation into potential criminal conduct by Douglas Brooks, the band director at York Comprehensive High School.

According to the law enforcement officer, Brooks had an inappropriate relationship with a female student while he was employed as the band director at Belton-Honea Path High School and Belton Middle School.

The alleged incident happened on the campus of Belton-Honea Path High School during school hours, according to the arrest warrant.

The student was reportedly one of Brooks’ band students at the time of the reported incident, according to a news release.

Brooks was employed by York School District One in July 2012 and has served as band director at the high school since that time.

In accordance with district policy and procedure, before Brooks was hired in 2012, York One staff says they spoke with his references, including his principal at Belton-Honea Path High School.

An official says his references were positive, with no indication of any concern about Brooks’ relationships and interactions with students.

During Brooks’ tenure in York One, no student or parent reported any inappropriate conduct by him, according to a news release.

Because of his arrest on January 28th, the district will be investigating further to determine if Brooks engaged in any inappropriate conduct with students.

Brooks was placed on administrative leave until more information is released on his arrest. Brooks was charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct.