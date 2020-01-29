Edge On The Clock: McCormick Now Selling Old Bay Hot Sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time to spice up your lives, people. The world-renowned seasoning brand McCormick is expanding its services to include a limited edition of Old Bay spice-blend hot sauce. And if you’re really a fan, you can buy yourself an Old Bay-scented candle while you’re at it!

Plus, the devil works hard but Popeye’s marketing team works harder. The chicken chain has the internet and Beyonce’s bee hive buzzing after they released a new campaign with team members modeling the 2020 uniforms. The campaign has the same layout as Mrs. Carter’s new Adidas Ivy Park collection. And, a moment from Charlotte’s 2016 civil unrest is featured in a Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. The minute-long spot is getting praise and criticism.