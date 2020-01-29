On the Road with James: Blowing Rock

This week’s road trip featured Blowing Rock, North Carolina, a beautiful mountain town perched in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Named after a distinct geological feature with a storied history, Blowing Rock has been known as a tourist mecca around the Carolinas for quite some time. If you’ve never been to this truly magical place, we highly recommend you do so as soon as you can.

James had the *distinct* pleasure of being the first person in Chetola Lake for their WinterFest’s annual Polar Bear Plunge! If that wasn’t cold enough for you, he also hit the slopes at App Ski Mtn., one of the oldest remaining ski resorts in the South. To wrap things up, James stopped in at The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop for a delectable treat. It was certainly a trip he’ll never forget!