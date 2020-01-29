On the Road with James: Concord

To start things off for the new decade, James took a short trip up I-85 and turned off onto Cabarrus Ave only to find himself right in the heart of Concord. Of course, everyone knows about the mall and the speedway, but the real hidden gem in Race City USA is the beautiful downtown area.

Naturally, James had to make a stop over at Charlotte Motor Speedway to see the best and brightest of future NASCAR stars, such as Jadyn Daniels Racing and Colt Johnson. He also tried the Witch Doctor, a local delicacy among What-a-Burger regulars.