Edge On The Clock: Corden Confesses To “Carpool Karaoke” Truths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We told you about the internet’s trust issues with James Corden after video of him being pulled along by a dolly while filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ – and not driving the car himself – went viral. Now, Corden is addressing everyone’s concerns and assuring you that he drives 95% of the time during the segment, except for when a stunt is involved that may distract him from driving.

Plus, the Panther’s beloved Christian McCaffrey is known for his versatility on the field, so it’s natural that while doing Super Bowl press in Miami, his versatility off the field was put to the test. And, everyone listen up! The world’s wine supply could be in danger in the next few years if global warming continues.