“Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” Documentary Premieres April 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Whether you love, hate, or are indifferent about the Kardashian-Jenner family, you can’t deny that their work never stops.

In her latest venture, the “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project,” the mother of four travels around the country taking on prison reform, helping free convicted inmates like Alice Marie Johnson and even changing the lives of released prisoners, who are struggling to get jobs. The two-hour documentary premieres April 5 on Oxygen.

Kardashian West says, “They were so generous to meet me and open up their stories to me and they had done awful crimes. Once you hear the circumstances that lead them to make those decisions, your heart would open up, too.”

So our question of the night: why can’t Kim K catch a break?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson

Janine Davis from V101.9 and founder and executive director of Girl Talk Foundation

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB