The Snark: Clueless Husbands, Unintelligible Conversations, a Sad Bankruptcy, and Learning the Names of the Presidents

Checking in on day 3 of one newly married couple from Married at First Sight and it seems that he doesn’t like cameras in his face…get a clue dude! And other couple…well, we still don’t know what he said….but he likes to use a lot of words.

On tonight’s Very Cavallari Kristin looks back at her 22 year old self…and she has a few tips for what she would tell her…but we can’t understand that either.

Movie Pass shut down last year and now filing bankruptcy…very upsetting to Derek because he has his whole January movie watching planned out.

So, just how do you teach a 8 year old kid who knows more about beer than they do history? Derek has the answer to the problem.

