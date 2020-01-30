Should You Schedule A Wheel Alignment Or A Tire Balancing?

Taking care of your wheels and tires is an essential part of car care. You want both components to be in the best shape possible – after all, they play an important part in performance, safety, fuel efficiency, and comfort. However, how do you know when you’re due for a car care appointment AND which one to schedule? Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain two common tire care appointments that people get confused and signs you need to get on the books at our service center.

Tire balancing: A Charlotte car care appointment you don’t want to skip

When you drive, your tires undergo a certain amount of wear and tear (especially when it’s hot out, when you travel at high speeds, or when you go off the pavement). Due to this wear and tear, they start to develop uneven spots that can then cause your tires to skip or bounce over the pavement. Unbalanced tires cause uneven and unusual wear, which puts you at a higher risk for blowouts and flat tires. In order to combat unbalanced tires, our Charlotte car care techs use weights attached to the inside of the tire to “even things out” and give you a smooth ride again.

How do you know if you’re due for a tire balance appointment? You should schedule one every 3-6 months (or whenever you get a tire rotation). Here are a few other signs it’s time to bring your car to our service center:

Your car feels like it’s skipping or bouncing across the pavement

You notice uneven wear or cupped marks on your tires

You feel vibrations in your steering wheel or in your floorboards

Wheel alignments: Should you schedule one at Toyota of N Charlotte?

When you buy your car from the factory, the wheels are aligned at certain angles. Basically, all four wheels are perfectly parallel to the ground and perpendicular to one another. Over time, however, these angles are thrown off by day-to-day driving, as well as getting into accidents and knocking into curbs. Misaligned wheels can cause uneven wear, make your tires wear out faster, and result in flats and blowouts. To fix the problem, our Charlotte car care techs will align your wheels and get you back on track.

You really only need to schedule wheel alignments every 2-3 years, or when you get new tires. Other instances in which you might need this car care include getting into an accident or running your car into a curb. Some signs you may need to visit us include:

Vibrations in your steering wheel, especially when accelerating

Your car pulling or drifting to one side and you having to overcorrect

Your tire tread is wearing unevenly

Your tires are making a squealing noise

