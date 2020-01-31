Brooks’ Sandwich House Prepares To Re-Open

CHARLOTTE, NC. — A bustling kitchen Friday at Brooks’ Sandwich House as employees prepare to re-open. The popular NoDa restaurant will open Saturday at 10 am. Nearly two months after the murder of one of the owners, Scott Brooks.

“It’s going to be hard without Scott, but we’re a good family. We’ll pull through,” says Scott Brook’s niece Lauren Brooks-Throp.

Dave Brooks owned Brooks’ Sandwich House in NpDa with his twin for 45 years. Life changed for the Brooks family on December 9th. Scott Brooks was opening the restaurant around 4:45 in the morning when detectives say two guys tried to rob him and then shot him.

“He’s looking down on us right now, he wouldn’t want us to give up. He said ‘keep going, keep going, keep going,’ ” says Scott’s twin Dave Brooks.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday with new hours from 10 am-5 pm. All of the employees will arrive at the same time and leave together, so none of them is alone.

Family of Brooks say they are overwhelmed by community support and the future of Brooks’ Sandwich House looks bright.

“Me and my dad we talking about how, we’re like, we’re done. Like I don’t want to do this anymore because of this. Then, people, the community started reaching out. Being so supportive. I don’t want to leave now,” says Brooks-Throp.